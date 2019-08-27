The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 13.2%. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
