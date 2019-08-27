The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 13.2%. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.