The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.68 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.