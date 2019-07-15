The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.68
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Gladstone Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
