The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparing side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.09 N/A 1.87 8.65

In table 1 we can see The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 8.21% and its consensus price target is $17.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.