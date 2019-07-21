The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.20 N/A 2.27 9.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 8.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.