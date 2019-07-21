The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.20
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 8.85% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
