The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|15
|13.38
|N/A
|0.44
|33.98
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|1.49%
|1.83%
|6.9%
|7.29%
|10.2%
|16.34%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.