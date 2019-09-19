The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.38 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.