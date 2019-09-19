The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) At $6.06 Forms Top; Trans World Entertainment (TWMC) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Trans World Entertainment Corp (TWMC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.14, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 4 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and trimmed positions in Trans World Entertainment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.19 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trans World Entertainment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company has market cap of $5.60 million. The firm operates in two divisions, fye and etailz. It currently has negative earnings. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, video games, and related products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

The stock increased 8.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 28,529 shares traded. Trans World Entertainment Corporation (TWMC) has declined 69.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TWMC News: 22/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment To Host First Quarter Results Conference Call; 22/03/2018 Trans World Entertainment 4Q Loss $32.5M; 23/05/2018 – Transworld Systems, Student Loan Collector, Restructures Debt; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: Transworld, Revlon, Community Health; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRANSWORLD SYSTEMS INC TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘D’; 22/03/2018 – TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT – INVENTORY, INCLUDING $23.4 MLN FROM ETAILZ, WAS $109.6 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2017, VERSUS $126.0 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 18/05/2018 – Transworld Group Embarks on its Digital Transformation Project – ‘Innovation in Motion’; 29/05/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 05/05/2018 – DJ Trans World Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOC); 22/03/2018 – Trans World Entertainment 4Q Rev $145.4M

Jbf Capital Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trans World Entertainment Corporation for 311,948 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 1,415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 328,523 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 21,974 shares.