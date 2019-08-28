The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) Is At $5.27 Formed Wedge; Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) formed wedge up with $5.48 target or 4.00% above today’s $5.27 share price. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) has $98.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 68,793 shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 15 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 sold and reduced stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.99 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Selway Asset Management holds 8.55% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund for 905,561 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 12,314 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 28,864 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 41,366 shares traded. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $381.63 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 208.73 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.29, from 3.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 4.00 million shares or 52.74% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 631,476 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0.05% in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 4,027 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 417,958 shares. Clough Ptnrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 193,757 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability owns 16,699 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV). M&R Management Inc reported 1,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.54% or 220,236 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV). Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.03% in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) or 93,700 shares. Shaker Fincl Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) or 128,757 shares. Sit Invest Associates reported 421,740 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV). Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV).