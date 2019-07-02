The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Contrasting side by side

Both The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.85 N/A 1.62 13.95 Ames National Corporation 27 4.95 N/A 1.85 15.43

Table 1 highlights The First of Long Island Corporation and Ames National Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ames National Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The First of Long Island Corporation is presently more affordable than Ames National Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The First of Long Island Corporation and Ames National Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island Corporation’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ames National Corporation has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The First of Long Island Corporation and Ames National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 24.4%. The First of Long Island Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 0.1% are Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93% Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43%

For the past year The First of Long Island Corporation has stronger performance than Ames National Corporation

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats The First of Long Island Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.