The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Both The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.39 N/A 2.05 16.22 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.27 N/A 2.07 14.43

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BancorpSouth Bank seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to The First Bancshares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. The First Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BancorpSouth Bank, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The First Bancshares Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.32 beta indicates that The First Bancshares Inc. is 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BancorpSouth Bank has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The First Bancshares Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 17.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The First Bancshares Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 66.3%. Insiders owned 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than BancorpSouth Bank

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BancorpSouth Bank beats The First Bancshares Inc.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.