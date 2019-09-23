The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) EPS Estimated At $0.75; Conagra Foods (CAG) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.97% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. FBMS’s profit would be $12.84M giving it 11.01 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 119,433 shares traded or 89.84% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 204 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 245 reduced and sold positions in Conagra Foods Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 409.75 million shares, down from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Conagra Foods Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 60 Reduced: 185 Increased: 141 New Position: 63.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $565.76 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

