The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Contrasting side by side

The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) and SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.48 N/A 1.75 17.85 SmartFinancial Inc. 20 3.68 N/A 1.47 14.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SmartFinancial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SmartFinancial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The First Bancshares Inc. and SmartFinancial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7% SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

The First Bancshares Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.29. Competitively, SmartFinancial Inc.’s beta is 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The First Bancshares Inc. and SmartFinancial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 35.9%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of SmartFinancial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancshares Inc. -0.16% 3.17% -4.81% -13.06% -6.6% 3.44% SmartFinancial Inc. -0.38% 4.06% 7.96% -1.66% -13.43% 13.57%

For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than SmartFinancial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors The First Bancshares Inc. beats SmartFinancial Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.