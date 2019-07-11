The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) Comparison side by side

The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|31
|4.42
|N/A
|1.75
|17.85
|Citizens First Corporation
|24
|3.41
|N/A
|1.90
|12.95
Table 1 highlights The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens First Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The First Bancshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The First Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens First Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|5.6%
|0.7%
|Citizens First Corporation
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.29 shows that The First Bancshares Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens First Corporation on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 38.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Citizens First Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancshares Inc.
|-0.16%
|3.17%
|-4.81%
|-13.06%
|-6.6%
|3.44%
|Citizens First Corporation
|-2.57%
|-0.88%
|12.35%
|-6.27%
|2.71%
|15.03%
For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Citizens First Corporation.
