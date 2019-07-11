The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) Comparison side by side

The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) compete against each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.42 N/A 1.75 17.85 Citizens First Corporation 24 3.41 N/A 1.90 12.95

Table 1 highlights The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens First Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The First Bancshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The First Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens First Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7% Citizens First Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.29 shows that The First Bancshares Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens First Corporation on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The First Bancshares Inc. and Citizens First Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 38.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Citizens First Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancshares Inc. -0.16% 3.17% -4.81% -13.06% -6.6% 3.44% Citizens First Corporation -2.57% -0.88% 12.35% -6.27% 2.71% 15.03%

For the past year The First Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Citizens First Corporation.