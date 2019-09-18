The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.73 N/A 2.29 11.45 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.87 N/A 1.31 12.55

Demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The First Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means The First Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The First Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39% and 55.7% respectively. The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, 1.3% are Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Lakeland Bancorp Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.