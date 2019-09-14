The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.77 N/A 2.29 11.45 FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.19 N/A 0.04 528.29

Table 1 demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The First Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The First Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The First Bancorp Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39% and 21.19% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while FSB Bancorp Inc. has 8.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc. beats FSB Bancorp Inc.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.