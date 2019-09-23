The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

We are contrasting The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.71 N/A 2.29 11.45 Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 2.25 N/A 1.08 19.18

Demonstrates The First Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Customers Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Customers Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Customers Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The First Bancorp Inc. and Customers Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 44.02% and its average target price is $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Customers Bancorp Inc. has 13.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The First Bancorp Inc. beats Customers Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.