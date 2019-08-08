The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) Is At $24.65 Formed Wedge; Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Taubman Centers had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $45 target. See Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) latest ratings:

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 55.83 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Taubman Centers, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 3,000 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 172,866 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 307,548 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 169 shares. Prudential Financial owns 234,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 13,742 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 65,635 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 137,832 shares. Voya Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Mason Street Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 32,503 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 89,098 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 168,985 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold The First Bancorp, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.49 million shares or 0.57% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,795 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,270 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 20,478 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management stated it has 0.01% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 10,879 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 1,517 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Lc holds 0.2% or 31,679 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) or 14,708 shares. The North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 2,478 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) or 700 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% or 691 shares. 422,929 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc.