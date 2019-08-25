The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The First Bancorp Inc. has 39% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.40% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. N/A 26 11.45 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The First Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat The First Bancorp Inc.