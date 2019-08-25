The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The First Bancorp Inc. has 39% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.40%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|26
|11.45
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The First Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.73
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.73%
|-0.49%
|-1.09%
|1%
|-14.01%
|-0.34%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
The First Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat The First Bancorp Inc.
