The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The First Bancorp Inc. has 39% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.40%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|26
|11.45
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.20
|2.63
The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.73%
|-0.49%
|-1.09%
|1%
|-14.01%
|-0.34%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
The First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat The First Bancorp Inc.
