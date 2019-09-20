The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The First Bancorp Inc. has 39% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.40% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp Inc. N/A 26 11.45 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The First Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year The First Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while The First Bancorp Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

The First Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The First Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors The First Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat The First Bancorp Inc.