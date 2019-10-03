The ExOne Company (XONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company 8 -0.48 10.14M -0.67 0.00 Dover Corporation 95 1.64 143.36M 4.16 23.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The ExOne Company and Dover Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 121,728,691.48% -17.9% -13.3% Dover Corporation 150,905,263.16% 21.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.43 shows that The ExOne Company is 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The ExOne Company is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Dover Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. The ExOne Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The ExOne Company and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The ExOne Company’s upside potential is 30.76% at a $10.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s consensus target price is $108, while its potential upside is 14.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that The ExOne Company looks more robust than Dover Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The ExOne Company and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31.5% and 88% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of The ExOne Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year The ExOne Company was less bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors The ExOne Company.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.