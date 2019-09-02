The ExOne Company (XONE) Reaches $8.22 After 8.00% Up Move; The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $35100 highest and $302 lowest target. $324.78’s average target is 4.85% above currents $309.75 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $325 target. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $320 target. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $314 target. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

The stock of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 64,719 shares traded. The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has risen 16.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical XONE News: 15/03/2018 – EXONE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – ExOne 4Q Rev $20.2M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 15/03/2018 – EXONE 4Q REV. $20.2M, EST. $20.9M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – ExOne On Track to Meet 2018 Targets; 10/05/2018 – ExOne 1Q Rev $11.9M; 10/05/2018 – ExOne Reaffirming 2018 Rev Growth in Excess of 20%; 15/03/2018 – EXONE CO – EXPECT 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN EXCESS OF 20%; 21/04/2018 – DJ ExOne Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XONE); 15/03/2018 – ExOne 4Q Loss/Shr 12cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $128.68M company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $8.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XONE worth $10.29M more.

More notable recent The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 74% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The ExOne Company Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExOne (XONE) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3D Systems reports weaker Q2 revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric and The ExOne among industrial gainers; Cemtrex only loser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by The ExOne Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% EPS growth.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three dimensional printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $128.68 million. The firm provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s machines include Exerial, S-Max/S-Max+, and S-Print, which are indirect printing machines; M-Print, M-Flex, and Innovent that are direct printing machines; and MWT industrial grade microwaves.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold The ExOne Company shares while 7 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.61 million shares or 44.63% more from 1.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 92,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). 226,473 were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Bluecrest Mgmt accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc reported 120,811 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 121,178 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) for 18,646 shares. Spark Inv Ltd Liability invested in 73,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.88 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 34.73 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates invested in 45,897 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com has 4,653 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 16,115 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited invested in 1,760 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 1,174 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office reported 9 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Huntington Retail Bank reported 10,227 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Pa has 120,293 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Comml Bank And Ltd has 0.38% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 46,887 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology L P owns 0.09% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,370 shares. Tributary Cap Lc owns 6,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 15,328 shares. Beacon Grp holds 0.07% or 1,527 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 5.73% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 774,280 shares traded or 170.33% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD