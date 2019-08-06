The ExOne Company (XONE) EPS Estimated At $-0.22; Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Illumina (ILMN) Position

Analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report $-0.22 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, The ExOne Company’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 188,490 shares traded or 60.50% up from the average. The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has risen 16.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical XONE News: 10/05/2018 – ExOne 1Q Rev $11.9M; 15/03/2018 – EXONE 4Q LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – EXONE 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – EXONE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +22%, EST. +34.1% (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – EXONE 4Q GROSS MARGIN +33%; 15/03/2018 – ExOne 4Q Rev $20.2M; 15/03/2018 – ExOne 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/03/2018 – EXONE CO – EXPECT 2018 REVENUE GROWTH IN EXCESS OF 20%; 10/05/2018 – ExOne Reaffirming 2018 Rev Growth in Excess of 20%; 15/03/2018 – EXONE CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $20.2 MLN

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 22.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 5,799 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 7,474 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $289.06. About 1.12 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three dimensional printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $120.81 million. The firm provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s machines include Exerial, S-Max/S-Max+, and S-Print, which are indirect printing machines; M-Print, M-Flex, and Innovent that are direct printing machines; and MWT industrial grade microwaves.

More notable recent The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Picks as Fed Rate Cut Hopes Dim on Strong Payroll Data – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stratasys -1.3% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: OSI, Flowserve, Sanmina, Roper and ExOne – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why ExOne (XONE) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The ExOne Co (XONE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold The ExOne Company shares while 7 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.61 million shares or 44.63% more from 1.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0% in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). Barclays Plc has invested 0% in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) for 15,020 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 121,178 shares. Gru One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) for 228 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 28,263 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 2,178 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 505,725 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 7 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 12,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) for 19,334 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) for 149,424 shares. Prelude Ltd Llc has 2,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 18,368 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 597 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.15% or 2,077 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fdx Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp holds 658,211 shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 12,600 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 342 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 6,792 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Wellington Llp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Homrich And Berg accumulated 935 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 208,813 shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 1,320 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 33,460 shares to 377,474 valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 19,425 shares and now owns 38,010 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina down 15% after hours on softer guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. The insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 15.66% above currents $289.06 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, July 30.