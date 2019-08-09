The ExOne Company (XONE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The ExOne Company has 31.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The ExOne Company has 2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have The ExOne Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.90% -13.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The ExOne Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The ExOne Company N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The ExOne Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The ExOne Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

The potential upside of the competitors is 66.89%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The ExOne Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year The ExOne Company has weaker performance than The ExOne Company’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The ExOne Company are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, The ExOne Company’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ExOne Company.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.43 shows that The ExOne Company is 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The ExOne Company’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The ExOne Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The ExOne Company’s rivals beat The ExOne Company on 4 of the 4 factors.