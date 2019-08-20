The Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Outperform Rating Kept by Credit Suisse; With $210.0000 Target; Valueworks Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Valueworks Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Valueworks Llc holds 39,894 shares with $7.58 million value, down from 47,594 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $123.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS

Credit Suisse have a $210.0000 TP on the stock. The TP would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL)‘s last price. This rating was disclosed to clients in a research report on Tuesday morning.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 12.52% or $22.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 5.28M shares traded or 278.73% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.97 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 41.31 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 862 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 2,580 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0.52% or 249,956 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 177,658 shares stake. Bragg Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Axiom Ltd Liability De holds 1.16% or 228,041 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 10,912 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 6 shares. Martin Currie Limited reported 31,209 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 141,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 303,900 shares. At Natl Bank has 4,658 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 7,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advsr reported 20,572 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -13.22% below currents $201.65 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $178 target.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 5.93% above currents $206 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Management Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,979 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc holds 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 21,991 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 320,516 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 39,815 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aureus Asset Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,213 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 198,083 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,762 shares. 1,109 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,184 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,469 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman & Co reported 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Albion Grp Inc Ut reported 17,014 shares. Private Ocean Llc has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 16,878 shares.