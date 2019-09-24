The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Reaches $197.44 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (ZMTBF) Raised By 12.61%

ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ZMTBF) had an increase of 12.61% in short interest. ZMTBF’s SI was 38,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.61% from 34,100 shares previously. It closed at $6.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.30% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 623,796 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMSThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $71.23 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $207.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EL worth $3.56 billion more.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. $4.65 million worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00 million.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.23 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 40.96 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.15% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Invest Limited Co has invested 2.96% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 180,718 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Smithfield holds 933 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Zeke Advsrs Limited owns 3,955 shares. 3,788 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Boston Family Office Limited holds 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,200 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 1,283 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt has 1.44% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Clough Partners L P reported 3,200 shares stake. Btim has 244,452 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 32,467 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Com Bancshares stated it has 17,902 shares. First Personal Finance Serv reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Among 8 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Estee Lauder has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $204.67’s average target is 3.66% above currents $197.44 stock price. Estee Lauder had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.85 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Another recent and important Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Signify: I Like This Lighting Leader, But Shares Still Lack The Spark – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019.