The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) EPS Estimated At $1.60; IREN SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (IRDEF) Sellers Decreased By 33.27% Their Shorts

Analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EL’s profit would be $577.21M giving it 30.47 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.99. About 336,993 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

IREN SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:IRDEF) had a decrease of 33.27% in short interest. IRDEF’s SI was 1.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.27% from 1.56M shares previously. It closed at $2.7138 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Estee Lauder has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $206.20’s average target is 5.75% above currents $194.99 stock price. Estee Lauder had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.34 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 40.45 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Estee Lauder Is a Good Buy Even in a Volatile Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Were Crumbling Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 459,427 were accumulated by Saturna Capital. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 568,611 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 0.04% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Murphy Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Dana Advsr has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 34,576 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.14% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,210 shares. Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Markets stated it has 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ycg Ltd Liability Company holds 92,487 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 23 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 935,262 shares. Twin Mngmt invested 0.08% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens Northern Corp owns 13,332 shares. Regentatlantic Capital invested in 7,389 shares or 0.09% of the stock.