The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Comparison side by side

Since The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 173 4.94 N/A 5.06 36.42 Kimberly-Clark Corporation 129 2.66 N/A 5.29 25.64

Table 1 demonstrates The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kimberly-Clark Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is presently more expensive than Kimberly-Clark Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3% Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.00% -797.8% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Kimberly-Clark Corporation on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Kimberly-Clark Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Kimberly-Clark Corporation 2 2 2 2.33

The downside potential is -3.78% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. with average target price of $195.92. Competitively the average target price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is $132.33, which is potential -6.70% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. -2.78% 1.08% 8.16% 37.07% 37.39% 41.58% Kimberly-Clark Corporation 0.74% 0.17% 8.11% 25.75% 25.59% 19.05%

For the past year The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. was more bullish than Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and Jackson Safety brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce. It also sells products for away-from-home use through distributors and directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.