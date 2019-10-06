The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analysts See $1.60 EPS; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised Its Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) Holding

Analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EL’s profit would be $572.82M giving it 30.96 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL) stake by 307.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 54,106 shares as Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 71,724 shares with $4.44M value, up from 17,618 last quarter. Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr now has $155.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 1.01M shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $392.00M on Wednesday, September 4. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $3.23M worth of stock.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $206.20’s average target is 4.07% above currents $198.14 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 20 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 24 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intll Gru, a New York-based fund reported 83,496 shares. Paragon Limited Liability Company accumulated 543 shares. 19,004 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Signaturefd Ltd owns 1,337 shares. Amer Rech And Com has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 106,458 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 2.95% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 101,200 shares. 3.75 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 261,211 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Axiom Invsts Llc De owns 349,251 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.1% or 11,000 shares.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.94 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 41.11 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 1.42 million shares to 359,177 valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Touchstone Sands Emerging Markets stake by 64,294 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) was reduced too.