The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Touches $194.22 High on Jul, 30; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached all time high today, Jul, 30 and still has $201.99 target or 4.00% above today’s $194.22 share price. This indicates more upside for the $70.28B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $201.99 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.81 billion more. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $194.22. About 120,860 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 80 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 80 sold and decreased stock positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The funds in our database now own: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 503,403 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 64.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $633.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 2.71 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laredo Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Laredo Petroleum Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:LPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. LPI’s profit will be $44.95 million for 3.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.33% EPS growth.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.28 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 39.79 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 97.11 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio. The insider Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million. Demsey John also sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of stock or 27,207 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 111 shares. 1,342 are held by Murphy Management Inc. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 1.33 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd, California-based fund reported 25,955 shares. Epoch Investment Prns Incorporated holds 40,155 shares. World Invsts holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.75 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.17% or 69,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.14% or 1.26M shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,384 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Moreover, Joho Cap Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 16,462 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 411,975 shares. Bokf Na reported 13,616 shares stake. Wesbanco State Bank reported 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).