The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Reaches $205.37 High on Sep, 5; Getty Realty (GTY)’s Sentiment Is 2.08

The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $223.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $205.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $74.09B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $223.85 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.67 billion more. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.37. About 219,720 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Getty Realty Corp (GTY) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 77 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 37 trimmed and sold positions in Getty Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 26.51 million shares, up from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Getty Realty Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 31 Increased: 58 New Position: 19.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 27.32 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties.

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Getty Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:GTY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Gas Station Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 8,929 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. for 198,626 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 301,291 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 52,787 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,844 shares.

Analysts await Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. GTY’s profit will be $18.50 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Getty Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity. On Thursday, August 22 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $3.23 million.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited holds 15,236 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York accumulated 0.02% or 25,069 shares. Kwmg reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 24,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.05% or 2,254 shares. Cap Ca reported 1,780 shares. Wright Invsts Service accumulated 3,435 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 53,104 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 18,018 shares. Cibc holds 0.37% or 275,056 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 9,542 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 14,633 are owned by Scott Selber. Carroll Fincl Associate has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 6,497 are owned by Campbell & Invest Adviser.

Among 12 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $142 lowest target. $195.92’s average target is -4.60% below currents $205.37 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20.