The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Reaches $187.79 High on Jul, 15; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Has 1.44 Sentiment

The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $200.94 target or 7.00% above today’s $187.79 share price. This indicates more upside for the $67.96B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $200.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.76 billion more. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.79. About 171,694 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold stock positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now have: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 93.90 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.96 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 38.47 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $142 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

