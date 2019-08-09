The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Is At $186.43 Formed Wedge; CIPHERLOC (CLOK) Sellers Increased By 50% Their Shorts

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) formed wedge up with $201.34 target or 8.00% above today’s $186.43 share price. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has $70.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 1.28M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members

CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK) had an increase of 50% in short interest. CLOK’s SI was 9,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 6,400 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 1 days are for CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s short sellers to cover CLOK’s short positions. It closed at $0.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $189.26 million for 93.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -6.13% below currents $186.43 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Mgmt invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.19 million shares. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 1,342 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% or 6,901 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 2,819 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 23,991 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 1.16% or 1.33M shares. Sarasin Prns Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Macroview Invest Lc reported 22 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 35,570 shares. Moreover, Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.43% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 49,198 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,221 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 1.7% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Markets, a New York-based fund reported 275,056 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 15,132 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Cipherloc Corporation provides data security solutions. The company has market cap of $32.75 million. It offers CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.