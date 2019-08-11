The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Is At $183.61 Formed Wedge; Philadelphia Trust Company Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Position

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) formed wedge up with $194.63 target or 6.00% above today’s $183.61 share price. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has $66.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 43.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 22,835 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 75,865 shares with $14.41M value, up from 53,030 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $117.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc reported 40,157 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gm Advisory Gp Inc has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bb&T Secs Llc has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 42,248 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 26,928 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited invested in 12,442 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,243 shares. 34,639 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Limited. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strs Ohio invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tiverton Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Adirondack Trust has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,400 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 93,241 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -4.69% below currents $183.61 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Oppenheimer maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock or 27,830 shares. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration owns 5,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.31% stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 3,947 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 4,055 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 3.04 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp owns 516,713 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tru Inv Advisors holds 6,135 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,673 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Company owns 8,490 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Management holds 0% or 33,677 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 597,346 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 320,733 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 850 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.