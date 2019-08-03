The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Alliancebernstein LP Has Trimmed Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake By $22.95 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 43.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 573,736 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 730,508 shares with $29.86 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $11.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 2.81 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts expect The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. EL’s profit would be $180.94 million giving it 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see -67.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Berenberg downgraded the shares of EL in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EL in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. $3.24 million worth of stock was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, February 6. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. 46,233 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2.46M shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 152 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 275,056 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.05% or 18,002 shares. Fosun International has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 8,651 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com. 4,319 were accumulated by Patten Group. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested in 8,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Ag stated it has 133,814 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 1,442 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 14,995 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 29,232 shares.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $65.93 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 37.33 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.06% or 6,816 shares. Moreover, Gideon has 0.13% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,703 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,295 shares. 146,281 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 5,403 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De owns 0.52% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 167,012 shares. 520,935 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 406,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 348,467 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 9,525 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 860 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 30,385 shares.