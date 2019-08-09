The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Cinedigm – Class A (CIDM) Shorts Raised By 2.49%

Cinedigm Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:CIDM) had an increase of 2.49% in short interest. CIDM’s SI was 288,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.49% from 281,600 shares previously. With 47,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Cinedigm Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s short sellers to cover CIDM’s short positions. The stock increased 8.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 19,681 shares traded. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has declined 29.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CIDM News: 26/04/2018 – Cinedigm’s Faith-Based Digital-First Network The Dove Channel Presents Kirk Cameron’s Hit Film Series REVIVE US & REVIVE US 2 Streaming For Free From 5/5 To 5/11; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm, JungoTV and Korean Broadcast Powerhouse SBS Partner to Launch HALLYPOP™ Digital-First Network Celebrating Asian Pop Music and Culture; 25/04/2018 – CINEDIGM – CO, JUNGOTV AND SBS PARTNER TO LAUNCH HALLYPOP, A DIGITAL-FIRST NETWORK FOCUSED ON K-POP, ASIAN MUSIC, EDM AND POP CULTURE; 11/04/2018 – UMG Media Corp. Teams Up with the WHAM Network to Provide Content to the New Digital-First Channel; 02/04/2018 – CINEDIGM CLOSES $19 MILLION NEW AND EXPANDED LINE OF CREDIT FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – CINEDIGM BUYS FEATURE DOCUMENTARY LOGAN’S SYNDROME; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm, JungoTV and Korean Broadcast Powerhouse SBS Partner to Launch HALLYPOP™ Digital-First Network Celebrating Asian Pop; 25/04/2018 – CINEDIGM IN PACT FOR DIGITAL-FIRST NETWORK FOCUSED ON ASIAN POP; 09/04/2018 – Cinedigm’s 24/7 ESports-Focused WHAM Network Launches on XUMO, Twitch, and The Web Today; 25/04/2018 – Cinedigm Partners With Gatherer Entertainment, Disrupting Traditional TV Viewing by Launching a Female-First, Curated Over-The-

Analysts expect The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. EL’s profit would be $189.26M giving it 93.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see -67.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.43. About 1.28M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.59 million. The firm operates through four divisions: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It currently has negative earnings. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 8,187 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million on Monday, February 25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.57 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 38.2 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.