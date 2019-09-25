The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. ENSG’s profit would be $27.76M giving it 23.14 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, The Ensign Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 118,351 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 65 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 75 sold and decreased positions in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 53.90 million shares, up from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 50 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold The Ensign Group, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 469 shares. Architects has 425 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.52M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 108,368 shares. 3,766 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 15,871 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested in 24,057 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 450 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 50,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 2,096 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group holds 0% or 2,643 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.02% or 158,661 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Llc reported 7,804 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 2,560 shares.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 224,900 shares. Westchester Capital Management Llc owns 2.51 million shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 72,380 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.51% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 154,000 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 41,445 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.