The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Jackson Square Partners Lifted Its Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) Position

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) stake by 13.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 313,309 shares as Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 2.61 million shares with $104.24M value, up from 2.30M last quarter. Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post now has $6.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 82,813 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. ENSG’s profit would be $27.76 million giving it 22.91 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, The Ensign Group, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 117,876 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold The Ensign Group, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 16,634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bridgeway Management has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 17,067 shares. Bard Associates owns 116,130 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 33,819 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 1.14% or 429,154 shares. Northern Tru has 751,031 shares. 2,289 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 2,643 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 131,044 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 7.71M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 539,496 shares. Gagnon Llc holds 436,354 shares.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands +4.5% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 25.61 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 2,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 8,269 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 1,631 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.96M shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2.4% or 1.14 million shares. 17,560 were reported by Fosun Ltd. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Com reported 83 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.12M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.25% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 917,170 shares. 52,851 are held by First Trust L P. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 6,778 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,479 were accumulated by Opus Capital Group Lc. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 20,772 shares.