The Eastern Company (EML) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of The Eastern Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.13% of all Small Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of The Eastern Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Eastern Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Eastern Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing The Eastern Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Eastern Company N/A 26 12.80 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

The Eastern Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Eastern Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Eastern Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Eastern Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of 65.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Eastern Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Eastern Company -3.99% -9.56% -3.4% -8.87% -12.14% 4.47% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year The Eastern Company has weaker performance than The Eastern Company’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Eastern Company are 3.5 and 1.7. Competitively, The Eastern Company’s peers have 2.84 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Eastern Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Eastern Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that The Eastern Company is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Eastern Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.91 which is 8.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Eastern Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Eastern Company’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors The Eastern Company.

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. Its products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices; and plastic injection moldings. The companyÂ’s Security Products segment offers electronic and mechanical locking devices for computer, electronics, vending, and gaming industries. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, access control units, oven door latches, oven door switches, and smoke eliminators. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; hardware and accessories for the appliance industry; and printed circuit boards and other electronic assemblies for industrial controls, medical, and military markets. The companyÂ’s Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segmentÂ’s products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, route operators, and locksmiths The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.