The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps Company 18 0.75 N/A 0.69 22.31 Gray Television Inc. 19 0.91 N/A 1.84 9.64

Table 1 highlights The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Television Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gray Television Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The E.W. Scripps Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The E.W. Scripps Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Television Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% 0% 0% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gray Television Inc.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The E.W. Scripps Company are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Gray Television Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Gray Television Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The E.W. Scripps Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The E.W. Scripps Company and Gray Television Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps Company 0 0 0 0.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Gray Television Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.33, with potential upside of 65.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares and 92.1% of Gray Television Inc. shares. The E.W. Scripps Company’s share owned by insiders are 9.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The E.W. Scripps Company 1.05% 0.52% -31.87% -17.71% 20.33% -2.54% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year The E.W. Scripps Company had bearish trend while Gray Television Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Gray Television Inc. beats The E.W. Scripps Company.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.