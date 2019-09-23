The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV), both competing one another are Broadcasting – TV companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps Company 17 0.83 N/A 0.69 22.31 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 4 1.63 N/A 0.33 14.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. The E.W. Scripps Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps Company 0.00% 0% 0% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 54.7% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

The E.W. Scripps Company has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The E.W. Scripps Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The E.W. Scripps Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.6% of The E.W. Scripps Company shares and 19.5% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.4% of The E.W. Scripps Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The E.W. Scripps Company 1.05% 0.52% -31.87% -17.71% 20.33% -2.54% Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 2.4% 9.3% 19.9% 53.09% 22.08% 69.06%

For the past year The E.W. Scripps Company has -2.54% weaker performance while Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has 69.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors The E.W. Scripps Company beats Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other segments. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content. This segment also runs network programming, syndicated programming, and internally produced programming. The Radio segment operates 28 FM stations and 6 AM stations. The Digital segment operates local digital sites offering local news, information, and user-generated content, as well as national content and other content sources. This segment is also involved in the national digital businesses, such as Cracked, a multi-platform humor and satire brand which informs and entertains millennial audiences with a Website, original digital video, social media, and a podcast; Newsy, an over-the-top video news service; and Midroll Media that creates original podcasts and operates a network. The Syndication and Other segment engages in the syndication of news features and comics, and other features for the newspaper industry. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E. W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.