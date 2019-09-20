The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Reaches $13.01 After 9.00% Up Move; Cree (CREE) SI Increased By 0.07%

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) had an increase of 0.07% in short interest. CREE’s SI was 9.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.07% from 9.98 million shares previously. With 1.68M avg volume, 6 days are for Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE)’s short sellers to cover CREE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 403,493 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY

The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 151,595 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on LaffThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.05B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $14.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSP worth $94.68 million more.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. The insider LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 8.69% above currents $50.3 stock price. Cree had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 26 to “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cree, MSG Networks, and Children’s Place Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cree (CREE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: SCSC,LEDS,CREE – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns less bearish on Cree; shares +2.5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,451 are held by Voya Investment Management Limited Company. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The California-based Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Moore Capital Management L P stated it has 250,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset L P accumulated 176,081 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.01% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 10,633 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 20,421 shares. 22,413 are owned by Advisory. 381 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,479 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 51,936 shares. Moreover, Amer Gp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 32.36 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 205,890 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 69,576 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 236,427 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 38,318 shares. Gsa Capital Llp invested in 53,014 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% or 39,682 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,337 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 263,886 are held by Morgan Stanley. Gabelli & Invest Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 14,000 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).