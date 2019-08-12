The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Reaches $12.31 After 7.00% Down Move; Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Had 3 Bulls

The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 248,127 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $994.88M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $11.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSP worth $69.64M less.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of SIX in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 1. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) latest ratings:

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345,789 activity. The insider Peirce Mary bought 9,396 shares worth $184,106.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 334,824 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 71,010 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 933,327 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 7,000 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers owns 14,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 35,012 shares in its portfolio. 142,158 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 139,187 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 65 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 1.17% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 31,400 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 138,000 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $994.88 million. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 25.55 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 141,728 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE