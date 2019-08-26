The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Reaches $11.76 After 6.00% Up Move; Idex (IEX) Shorts Increased By 16.61%

The stock of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 130,216 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatchThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $950.05M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $12.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SSP worth $57.00M more.

Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) had an increase of 16.61% in short interest. IEX’s SI was 1.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.61% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 354,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s short sellers to cover IEX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.67. About 134,828 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wall Street Rides FAR to Ring NYSE Opening Bell on August 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.19 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 28.91 P/E ratio. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 4.56% above currents $160.67 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IEX in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 9,275 are owned by Sit Investment Assocs. Cap Int Sarl holds 8,212 shares. Principal Financial has invested 0.09% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 2,702 are owned by Fdx Inc. Bamco New York has 514,449 shares. 2,370 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. Raymond James Services Advsr invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Cleararc Capital holds 0.06% or 1,944 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Com has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability has 1,752 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.23% or 42,932 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scripps -10% after Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Scripps Company At $10, Earn 7.7% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scripps, News Literacy Project join forces to promote news literacy education – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. State Street reported 1.38 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 33,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 269 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 37,950 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability reported 51,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 11,099 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc owns 27,512 shares. Parkside State Bank & reported 56 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 28,844 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 142,158 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 22,327 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 700 shares.