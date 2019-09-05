The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) At $11.96 Forms Top; Gopro – Class A (GPRO) Sellers Increased By 4.2% Their Shorts

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) formed multiple top with $12.92 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.96 share price. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has $967.24 million valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 387,407 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter

Gopro Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GPRO) had an increase of 4.2% in short interest. GPRO’s SI was 31.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.2% from 30.20 million shares previously. With 4.31 million avg volume, 7 days are for Gopro Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s short sellers to cover GPRO’s short positions. The SI to Gopro Inc – Class A’s float is 29.22%. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 4.45M shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 51,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 74,270 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 39,782 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 71,010 shares stake. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Company invested 0.03% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 0.05% or 5.59M shares. 517 are held by Prelude Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 50,353 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3.62M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 88,141 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Piedmont Investment Advsrs owns 13,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd holds 624,210 shares.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GoPro (GPRO) Bullish on 2H19 Despite Tariff War Escalation – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GoPro At All-Time Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Missing the Boat on GoPro – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.