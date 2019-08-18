The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) At $11.86 Forms Top; Wec Energy Group (WEC) Shorts Raised By 17.83%

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) formed multiple top with $12.22 target or 3.00% above today’s $11.86 share price. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has $958.12M valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 64.30% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” EACH OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video)

Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) had an increase of 17.83% in short interest. WEC’s SI was 12.25M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.83% from 10.40M shares previously. With 1.52M avg volume, 8 days are for Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s short sellers to cover WEC’s short positions. The SI to Wec Energy Group Inc’s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.74M shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 31.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 13/03/2018 – Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation Signs with energyOrbit to Expand Energy Efficiency Program Operational Management; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Rev $2.29B; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY REAFFIRMS EPS VIEW, SEES REACHING TOP END OF RANGE; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Klappa cites milestones in financial performance, network reliability, and infrastructure improvements at annual meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ WEC Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEC)

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WEC Energy Group to announce second quarter and first-half results Aug. 5 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “We Energies buying a piece of Iowa County solar farm – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WEC Energy Group has $85 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84’s average target is -7.12% below currents $90.44 stock price. WEC Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $85 target in Monday, June 24 report.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $28.53 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 26.21 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,850 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 72,541 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 24,965 shares. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 0.31% or 6,355 shares. Bruce has invested 0.36% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 101,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 3,297 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bridgeway Mgmt has 248,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The Massachusetts-based Delphi Inc Ma has invested 1.17% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,931 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability has 517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 29,962 shares. Citigroup stated it has 36,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada reported 569 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345,789 activity. 9,396 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $184,106.