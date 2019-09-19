The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Textile Industrial company, The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of The Dixie Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.92% of all Textile Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Dixie Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.74% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Dixie Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dixie Group Inc. 0.00% -38.40% -9.20% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Dixie Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Dixie Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dixie Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is 235.62%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Dixie Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Dixie Group Inc. -10.44% -11.93% -29.55% -39.95% -73.58% -25.51% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year The Dixie Group Inc. has -25.51% weaker performance while The Dixie Group Inc.’s competitors have 37.74% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Dixie Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, The Dixie Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 1.70 Quick Ratio. The Dixie Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Dixie Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that The Dixie Group Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Dixie Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Dixie Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Dixie Group Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

The Dixie Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential and specialty carpets and custom rugs; residential tufted broadloom and rugs; and broadloom and modular carpet tiles. The company sells its products under the Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract, and Masland Hospitality brands. It serves interior decorators and designers, retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts, and home centers, as well as architectural and specified design community, and hospitality markets. The Dixie Group, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Dalton, Georgia.