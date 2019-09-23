The director of The York Water Company (YORW), Erin Mcglaughlin Paid for 25 Shares; Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Legal General Group PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 280.67’s average target is 12.18% above currents GBX 250.2 stock price. Legal General Group PLC had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22. The stock of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.29 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

More notable recent Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Legal & General Group’s (LON:LGEN) 12% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is the Legal amp;amp; General share price (LON:LGEN) good value at 236p? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Legal & General Group Plc’s (LON:LGEN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The director of York Water Co, Erin Mcglaughlin has made an unexpected transaction in the corporation that is having a total value $1,000 U.S Dollars. As announced in the DC-based SEC legal report filed on 23/09/2019, Erin purchased 25 shares based on an average share price of $40.0. Erin Mcglaughlin right now owns 1,238 shares or 0.01% of the company’s total market capitalization.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 37 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $70,663 activity. 5 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $170 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. $604 worth of stock was bought by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, July 22. NEWCOMER ROBERT P had bought 30 shares worth $1,001. Another trade for 13 shares valued at $434 was bought by Keller Jody L. $67 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Hardman Mark J on Monday, July 15. On Monday, April 15 DOTZEL CYNTHIA bought $1,051 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 31 shares. HINES JEFFREY R had bought 522 shares worth $17,420.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 74,448 shares traded or 199.36% up from the average. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $538.26 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 38.21 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 31.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 14,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Northern Corporation accumulated 179,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Group Inc owns 22,444 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 8,326 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 4,093 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 11,250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Cornerstone reported 20 shares stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 6,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.01% or 54,199 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 32,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 31,576 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). 43,500 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al.