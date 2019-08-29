The director of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX), Christopher Fraser Picked up 4,000 Shares of the Company; Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed By $1.08 Million Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 8,832 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 21,712 shares with $2.66M value, down from 30,544 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 251,955 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is 2.98% above currents $139.11 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Mitsubishi U (NYSE:MTU) stake by 529,656 shares to 636,780 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alibaba Grp (NYSE:BABA) stake by 114,558 shares and now owns 134,958 shares. Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) was raised too.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.99 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 18,497 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,473 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 2,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.17% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 722,466 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 11,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 30,459 shares. 140,645 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 35,354 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,697 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 21,030 are owned by Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Gp stated it has 5.90 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bancshares reported 900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

