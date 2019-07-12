The director of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY), Claiborne Rankin Paid for 82 Shares; Tpi Composites (TPIC) Shorts Increased By 15.31%

Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) had an increase of 15.31% in short interest. TPIC’s SI was 1.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.31% from 1.15 million shares previously. With 240,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Tpi Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s short sellers to cover TPIC’s short positions. The SI to Tpi Composites Inc’s float is 5.35%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 132,850 shares traded. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has declined 14.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TPIC News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 04/05/2018 – TPI POLENE POWER PCL TPIPP.BK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS 1,350 MLN BAHT VS 1,167 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – TPI Composites Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC SEES 2018 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN $0.38 AND $0.42 UNDER ASC 606; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in TPI Composites; 08/03/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.38 TO $0.42; 09/05/2018 – TPI Enterprises Dropped to Hold From Add by Morgans Financial; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLINGS OF $223.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TPI COMPOSITES INC TPIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.39, REV VIEW $1.03 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1458 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.51 million activity. 93 shares were bought by RANKIN ALISON A, worth $4,760. On Monday, July 8 the insider Rankin Julia L bought $593. 2 shares were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Margo Janison Victoire Williams 2004 Trust, worth $106. Shares for $65 were bought by Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III on Thursday, April 11. Another trade for 184 shares valued at $9,934 was bought by RANKIN CORBIN. Shares for $995 were bought by SEELBACH CHLOE R. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee UAD 2/2/05 The Taplin Elizabeth Seelbach Trust had bought 3 shares worth $195.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt owns 181,695 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc accumulated 14,345 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 23,187 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 0.38% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 11,940 shares. American International Group holds 6,611 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 72,336 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 3,550 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 413 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.02% or 21,868 shares. Renaissance Technology stated it has 27,900 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 85,659 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 22,200 shares. Qs accumulated 5,150 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 3,752 were reported by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited.

Claiborne Rankin; that is an insider in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc who is the last to obtain shares in the corporation for which he now serves as a director. He lately took 82 shares of the company, at an approximate value of $4,415 U.S. Dollars, that is a price per share of around $53.8. He also acquired 1,842 shares that are worth about $97,538 USD in the last month. Today, he owns a total of 348,229 shares or 2.09% of the Company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 37,192 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

