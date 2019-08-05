The director of First Merchants (FRME), Gary Lehman Picked up 43 Shares; Ffbw (FFBW) Shorts Down By 50%

Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. FFBW’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,200 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW)’s short sellers to cover FFBW’s short positions. The SI to Ffbw Inc’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $10.03 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 22,267 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 21,424 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 112 shares. Veritable L P owns 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 14,089 shares. 413,180 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 375,323 are held by Principal Fincl Inc. Bessemer Group owns 1,998 shares. Fmr accumulated 0% or 1.04 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has 34,625 shares. 279,752 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 75,456 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 19,144 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 20,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas.

An insider of the company First Merchants Corp, Gary Lehman also its director, disclosed his insider trading activities with the Washington-based SEC on 05-08-2019. As published in the document, Gary had purchased 43 shares of the corporation. The total insider trading transaction was worth $1,663 US Dollars. At the time of the transaction the price of a share was $38.7. Gary Lehman right now has 0.08% of the company’s market capitalization with ownership of 39,120 shares.

The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 88,209 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10,827 activity. Lehman Gary bought 41 shares worth $1,666. Sherman Patrick A also bought $482 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 17.45% above currents $36.61 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $4400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides savings banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.45 million. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, statement savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 50.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate lending, multifamily residential real estate loans, commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.