The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group Inc 36 10.91 N/A 0.40 99.68 Pegasystems Inc. 67 6.92 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Pegasystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.7% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, Pegasystems Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Pegasystems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Pegasystems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 1 4 2.80 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of The Descartes Systems Group Inc is $41.2, with potential upside of 11.59%. Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc.’s consensus price target is $77.67, while its potential upside is 1.96%. Based on the data given earlier, The Descartes Systems Group Inc is looking more favorable than Pegasystems Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Descartes Systems Group Inc and Pegasystems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 47.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Descartes Systems Group Inc -0.89% 6.58% 23.68% 31.75% 33.46% 51.81% Pegasystems Inc. -0.38% 0.8% 23.41% 31.25% 13.6% 46.9%

For the past year The Descartes Systems Group Inc was more bullish than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pegasystems Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.